Kiev car bomb kills colonel in Ukrainian military intelligence
KIEV A colonel in Ukraine's military intelligence was killed by a car bomb in central Kiev on Tuesday, the defense ministry said, describing the incident as a "terrorist act".
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's government is not sustainable beyond a few months and there is likely to be another British national election within the next year, Citi said in a research note.
"We continue to think that her premiership is not sustainable beyond a few months, perhaps a year at most, and will be under pressure in the face of contentious parliamentary votes from the very beginning," Citi said.
"Our base case remains that we will have a Conservative leadership contest followed by a new general election within the next 12 months," the bank said.
BEIJING Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Liu Xiaobo's liver cancer can not be treated with surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy, Liu's wife said, as questions increased among his supporters over his treatment by the Chinese authorities.