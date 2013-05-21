UK's Cameron committed to ruling in coalition until 2015: spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron is committed to governing as part of a two-party coalition until the next national election in 2015, his spokesman said on Tuesday, days after Cameron raised the prospect of the alliance breaking apart.

Cameron has ruled with the Liberal Democrats, his junior coalition partner, since 2010, but the two have taken increasingly different positions on issues such as Britain’s role in Europe and Cameron on Sunday for the first time raised the possibility that the coalition might not last until 2015.

Some analysts believe the Lib Dems might be tempted to leave Cameron ruling alone at the head of a minority government nearer the next election to try to differentiate themselves in voters’ minds from Cameron’s ruling Conservative Party.

When asked on Tuesday whether Cameron himself was committed to governing in coalition until the next election, his spokesman simply said “yes”.

“The coalition has a very clear program and it’s getting on with implementing it,” the spokesman told reporters.

On Sunday, Cameron told Britain’s Total Politics magazine that the best way to improve the country was to continue with the coalition. But he added: “But if that wasn’t the case then we’d have to face the new circumstances in whatever way we should.”