Cameron appoints Michael Fallon as new defense minister

LONDON (Reuters) - David Cameron appointed Michael Fallon as Defense Secretary on Tuesday as part of a major reshuffle of his cabinet ahead of a national election in May next year.

Fallon, who had served as Minister for Business and Enterprise and as Minister of State for Energy, replaces Philip Hammond, who was appointed Foreign Secretary.

Fallon earlier this year suggested that Cameron’s Conservative party should campaign for Britain to leave the European Union if a planned renegotiation of ties proved unsuccessful.