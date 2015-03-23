FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain tells United States: We'll always fight by your side
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 23, 2015 / 8:33 AM / 2 years ago

Britain tells United States: We'll always fight by your side

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon arrives for the Afghanistan service of commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon told the United States on Monday his country would always be at Washington’s side on the battlefield “when the chips are down”, part of a concerted campaign to assuage U.S. fears over British defense spending.

The U.S. army’s chief of staff said earlier this month he was very concerned about the impact of spending cuts on British defense and future cooperation with London, traditionally a staunch U.S. ally.

Ahead of an unusually close national election on May 7, Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party are under pressure from lawmakers across the spectrum to commit to protect defense spending after the ballot. Both have dodged firm pledges.

Fallon, who held talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter earlier this month, said Washington and concerned British lawmakers had nothing to worry about.

“The U.S. understands what really matters in today’s unstable world. When the chips are down, the UK will always be at their side,” Fallon wrote in the Daily Telegraph. “Our American friends know that the UK is not about to let down its guard.”

Fallon said Britain’s finances were on a firm foundation, that it was investing in its military and had the biggest defense budget in the EU, and that it was putting its capabilities to work in places like Iraq.

The United States knew it could rely on Britain, he said, saying that when Carter greeted him in Washington earlier this month he told him: “Thank God we’re in this together.”

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.