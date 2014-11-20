UK's Cameron seeks English lawmaker veto over English laws

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said he would aim to give lawmakers from England a veto over laws that do not apply to other parts of Britain, a move that could appeal to voters flirting with a surging right-wing party set to win a second parliament seat on Thursday.

British politicians have argued over how the country should be governed since September, when additional powers, including over tax raising, were promised to Scotland to help defeat a vote for its independence.

Because separate administrations for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland decide many of their own affairs, the whole British parliament sometimes votes on matters that affect only England, which accounts for 83 percent of the UK population.

That has riled many English politicians, including some from Cameron’s own Conservative Party, and given fodder to the mainly England-based anti-EU United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) which polls predict will win a second seat in the British parliament in a special election on Thursday. [ID:nL6N0TA28D]

Cameron said on Thursday that if he is re-elected in a national vote in May next year he will address the issue. He would plan to put forward detailed proposals early next year.

“Where there is a separate and distinct effect on England, the consent of English MPs (members of parliament) should be required. You have got to be able to put that principal into action,” he told a cross-party committee of lawmakers.

Some Conservative lawmakers want a separate parliament for England, but Cameron said he opposed new layers of government.

“The wrong answer would be an English parliament and an English executive so we effectively have a fully federal system,” he said.

“Should we give lots of new tax-raising powers to local authorities? ... No, I don’t want to, I think we have got enough taxes in our country. I don’t want to see reams of more taxes.”

While the mainstream party leaders agree over giving more powers to Scotland, they are divided over how best to tackle the issue of England.

Barring Scottish members of the British parliament from voting on policies that do not apply to Scots would be good for Cameron’s party, whose base is in England and who have been all but wiped out in Scotland.

But it would hurt the opposition Labour Party, which has long sent large Scottish delegations to the House of Commons and whose last UK prime minister, Gordon Brown, was a Scot. Labour favors greater power for cities and regions instead.

Bickering among London politicians over what amounts to a full-scale overhaul of the way Britain is ruled saw outgoing Scottish nationalist leader Alex Salmond last week warn that Scotland could seek another independence vote if there were a delay in honoring promises of more autonomy. [ID:nL6N0T452I]

“We will meet terms of that pledge in full,” Cameron said. “It is right at the same time that there should be a solution to what has become the English question ... but one is not dependent on the other.”