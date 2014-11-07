FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain would have until Sept 2015 to pay EU bill: France's Sapin
November 7, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

Britain would have until Sept 2015 to pay EU bill: France's Sapin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin addresses a news conference at the finance ministry in Berlin October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain would have until September next year to pay its 2.1-billion euro bill to Brussels under a proposal discussed by EU finance ministers on Friday, France’s finance minister said.

“What I support is that Great Britain and other EU countries have 2015 to pay, with the first of September as the limit, for very understandable reasons,” Michel Sapin told reporters, although he cautioned that nothing had yet been agreed.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Francesco Guarascio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
