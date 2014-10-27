FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron says 'no pressing need' to pay EU bill of 2.1 billion euros
#World News
October 27, 2014 / 3:59 PM / 3 years ago

UK's Cameron says 'no pressing need' to pay EU bill of 2.1 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday there was “no pressing need” for his country to pay a European Union bill of 2.1 billion euros, saying he would stick to his promise not to pay the bill by a Dec. 1 deadline.

“It is not just about the scale of the money being demanded, it is also the timetable,” Cameron told parliament. “The (European) commission admits it does not actually need this. So there is no pressing need for the money to be paid,” he said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn

