Britain not given extra rebate on EU payments: EU's Dijsselbloem

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain was not given a discount on its EU membership payments on Friday, and any reduction in the amount the country has to pay in fees to the bloc is part of an existing arrangement, Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

Britain’s Finance Minister George Osborne said earlier on Friday that the country would pay only 850 million pounds of its surprise 1.7 billion pound extra EU budget bill in two installments next year.

“They initially presented the figures in a worse light than they were, because they’ve had the rebate since the 70s, I believe. The rebate is also applicable to additional payments,” Dijsselbloem told reporters after a meeting of EU finance ministers.

“He (Osborne) still has to pay a big amount and he didn’t negotiate a discount today and no discount has been awarded. Britain has had this rebate system for a very long time,” he added.