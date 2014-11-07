FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK gets deal to halve EU surcharge bill: Osborne
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 7, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

UK gets deal to halve EU surcharge bill: Osborne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has negotiated a halving of a 1.7 billion-pound budget surcharge it has to pay to the European Union after negotiations with EU officials, British finance minister George Osborne said on Friday.

“Instead of footing the bill we have halved the bill, we have delayed the bill, we will pay no interest on the bill, if there are mistakes in the bill we will get our money back,” Osborne told reporters in Brussels.

“It is a real result for Britain,” he said.

He said Britain would pay the surcharge in two installments in the second half of next year.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.