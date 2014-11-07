FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain to pay 850 million pounds of EU budget bill in two installments: Osborne
November 7, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Britain to pay 850 million pounds of EU budget bill in two installments: Osborne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne arrives at a European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain will pay 850 million pounds of its surprise extra EU budget bill in two installments next year, the country’s finance minister said on Friday.

“The bill instead of 1.7 billion pounds will be around 850 million pounds,” British Chancellor George Osborne told reporters following a meeting with his EU peers.

“The British rebate will apply in full, and in the year in which the payments are made, we will pay two installments in the second half of next year,” he said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott

