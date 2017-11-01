FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK defense minister Fallon resigns, citing past behavior
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Our top photos from October
Pictures
Our top photos from October
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 1, 2017 / 7:38 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

UK defense minister Fallon resigns, citing past behavior

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British defense minister Michael Fallon resigned from his position on Wednesday saying he accepted his conduct in the past had fallen below high standards.

Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Sir Michael Fallon addresses the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Fallon was named in an a newspaper article earlier this week which said he had touched a radio presenter’s knee in 2002.

The BBC reported on Monday that Fallon’s spokesman said he had apologized for the incident at the time. The presenter tweeted that she considered the matter closed.

After sexual abuse allegations against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein prompted hundreds of thousands of women and men to share stories about inappropriate behavior, Britain’s parliament - a bastion of tradition - has been no exception.

Earlier on Wednesday British Prime Minister Theresa May said action would be taken when there were allegations and evidence of sexual misconduct.

“I am very clear that we will take action against those where there are allegations that we see, and the evidence is there, that there has been misconduct,” she told lawmakers.

Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.