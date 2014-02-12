FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England sees short-term hit to UK economy from floods
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 12, 2014 / 11:03 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of England sees short-term hit to UK economy from floods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Floods in parts of Britain will affect the short-term outlook for the country’s economy but will not have an impact on monetary policy decisions, the head of the Bank of England said on Wednesday.

BoE Governor Mark Carney told ITV television that transport, farming and other businesses would be hit by the flooding.

“It is something that will affect the near-time outlook, but let me caveat all that because I start with the real human cost,” Carney said in an interview.

“What tends to happen with natural disasters is that you get a hit to GDP as it’s going on and then you get a recovery; you get that back later on with the repair, so when you look over the stance for the horizon that the Bank of England would operate, one looks through it,” he said.

Parts of southwest England have been under water for weeks after the country’s wettest January in nearly 250 years. More densely populated areas near London have also been hit by flooding in the last few days.

Writing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.