British PM Cameron sacks ally Gove, promotes women to cabinet

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron sacked ally Michael Gove as education minister on Tuesday, one of his ruling Conservative party’s most prominent right-wing ideologues, promoting Nicky Morgan, a woman, in his place.

“Michael Gove is Commons Chief Whip,” Cameron said on his official twitter feed, saying Gove would now become one of the lawmakers who enforces voting discipline in parliament. “He’ll have an enhanced role in campaigning and doing broadcast media interviews.”

Morgan, Minister for Women and Equalities, was appointed Education Secretary, while Liz Truss was appointed as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in the place of Owen Paterson.