FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British PM Cameron sacks ally Gove, promotes women to cabinet
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 15, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

British PM Cameron sacks ally Gove, promotes women to cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron sacked ally Michael Gove as education minister on Tuesday, one of his ruling Conservative party’s most prominent right-wing ideologues, promoting Nicky Morgan, a woman, in his place.

“Michael Gove is Commons Chief Whip,” Cameron said on his official twitter feed, saying Gove would now become one of the lawmakers who enforces voting discipline in parliament. “He’ll have an enhanced role in campaigning and doing broadcast media interviews.”

Morgan, Minister for Women and Equalities, was appointed Education Secretary, while Liz Truss was appointed as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in the place of Owen Paterson.

Reporting by London bureau; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.