Ahead of vote, UK's opposition Labour gets lowest poll score since 2010
#World News
January 21, 2015 / 2:18 PM / 3 years ago

Ahead of vote, UK's opposition Labour gets lowest poll score since 2010

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband gestures as launches his party's 2015 election campaign, at the Lowry Theatre in Salford, north west England January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s left-wing opposition Labour Party on Wednesday scored its lowest YouGov poll rating since it was voted out of power in 2010, a setback to its morale before an election in which it is hoping to unseat Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives.

With less than four months until Britons vote in a national election on May 7, most polls show Labour either slightly ahead of, or neck-and-neck with Cameron’s right-leaning Conservatives.

But YouGov’s poll of 1,570 adults, carried out on Jan. 19-20 and published on Wednesday, showed 32 percent of voters planned to back the Conservatives, compared to 30 percent for Labour.

That was a drop of two percentage points for Labour from YouGov’s last poll earlier this month, which had both parties on 32 percent. It marked Labour’s lowest score in a YouGov poll since the last election in 2010.

The Green Party, which has received a publicity boost because of a row between the main parties over whether it should be included in pre-election TV debates, got its highest ever score in a YouGov poll, with 10 percent of the vote. Pollsters have suggested it is taking some of its votes from Labour.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn

