Ahead of vote, UK's opposition Labour gets lowest poll score since 2010

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband gestures as launches his party's 2015 election campaign, at the Lowry Theatre in Salford, north west England January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s left-wing opposition Labour Party on Wednesday scored its lowest YouGov poll rating since it was voted out of power in 2010, a setback to its morale before an election in which it is hoping to unseat Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives.

With less than four months until Britons vote in a national election on May 7, most polls show Labour either slightly ahead of, or neck-and-neck with Cameron’s right-leaning Conservatives.

But YouGov’s poll of 1,570 adults, carried out on Jan. 19-20 and published on Wednesday, showed 32 percent of voters planned to back the Conservatives, compared to 30 percent for Labour.

That was a drop of two percentage points for Labour from YouGov’s last poll earlier this month, which had both parties on 32 percent. It marked Labour’s lowest score in a YouGov poll since the last election in 2010.

The Green Party, which has received a publicity boost because of a row between the main parties over whether it should be included in pre-election TV debates, got its highest ever score in a YouGov poll, with 10 percent of the vote. Pollsters have suggested it is taking some of its votes from Labour.