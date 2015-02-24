UK security committee head to leave parliament over cash-for-access scandal

LONDON (Reuters) - One of British Prime Minister David Cameron’s most senior lawmakers said on Tuesday he would step down as head of parliament’s security committee and leave the House of Commons in May after becoming embroiled in a cash-for-access scandal.

Malcolm Rifkind, whose committee oversees the work of Britain’s intelligence services, was secretly filmed offering his services for cash to a fake Chinese company.

Rifkind, who denies any wrongdoing, said he would leave parliament after a May 7 national election and would be stepping down immediately as head of the Intelligence and Security Committee, both moves designed to limit damage to Cameron before what is shaping up to be a tight vote.

“I have concluded that to end the uncertainty it would be preferable, instead, to step down at the end of this parliament,” Rifkind said in a statement.

“This is entirely my personal decision ... but I believe that it is the right and proper action to take.”

Rifkind was one of two former British foreign ministers filmed offering their services to the Chinese company in return for thousands of pounds, reigniting a damaging 2010 “cash for access” row in the run-up to the general election.

In his resignation statements, Rifkind said the allegations against him were “contemptible” and that he would not be commenting further at this time. He said he planned to continue his public and political life after leaving parliament.