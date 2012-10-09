FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Cameron says will not soften austerity
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 9, 2012 / 6:44 AM / 5 years ago

UK's Cameron says will not soften austerity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday he would not soften his austerity program with a “Plan B” after the International Monetary Fund downgraded its growth forecasts for Britain.

“These are difficult times for the economy and what the IMF report is doing is coming into line with other forecasters who have already said that growth is going to disappoint right across Europe this year. We know that,” Cameron told BBC.

“The IMF also say we shouldn’t abandon our plans in making reductions in government spending and also regrettably in some cases put up some taxes to get on top of our debt and our deficit.”

“It’s not ‘Plan B’ that we need. What we’re doing is making sure that every part of ‘Plan A’ is firing on all cylinders,” he added.

The IMF said Britain might have to defer some of its spending cuts if growth turns out much worse than expected.

Reporting by Matt Falloon; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.