EU says can discuss UK welfare changes, opposes abuses
November 28, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

EU says can discuss UK welfare changes, opposes abuses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday that proposals by British Prime Minister David Cameron to limit welfare payments to immigrants from other EU states would be discussed “without drama” and said EU law gave national parliaments scope to tackle abuses of benefits.

A Commission spokesman told a news conference: “These are UK ideas and they are part of the debate. They will have to be discussed without drama and should be discussed calmly and carefully. It is up to national lawmakers to fight against abuses of the system and EU law allows for this.”

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop

