a year ago
Britain says appoints ambassador to Iran for first time since 2011
September 5, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Britain says appoints ambassador to Iran for first time since 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it had appointed an ambassador to Iran for the first time since 2011 as it looks to improve cooperation between the two countries.

Nicholas Hopton, a former British ambassador to Qatar and Yemen, will take up the role. It comes just over a year after Britain reopened its Tehran embassy, which was closed for nearly four years after it was stormed by protesters.

"The upgrade in diplomatic relations gives us the opportunity to develop our discussions on a range of issues, including our consular cases about which I am deeply concerned," Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said in a statement.

"I hope this will mark the start of more productive cooperation between our countries, enabling us to discuss more directly issues such as human rights and Iran's role in the region."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
