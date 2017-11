LONDON (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan called on British foreign minister Boris Johnson on Sunday to resign after a series of gaffes which he said had offended Libyans, Americans, the Spanish and others.

The mayor of London Sadiq Khan delivers a speech at the Labour Party Conference in Brighton, Britain, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, Khan said Johnson “has to go”.