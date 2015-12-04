Britain's Labour wins parliamentary seat in northern England

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party won a parliamentary seat in northern England on Thursday, a relief to the party’s new leader, Jeremy Corbyn, in his first electoral test.

Labour won the vote in Oldham West and Royton, triggered by the death of the incumbent lawmaker, with more than 17,000 votes. Its main challenger, the anti-European Union United Kingdom Independence Party, came second with 6,487 votes.

Labour has held the seat for decades and in May’s national election it won with a majority of more than 14,000. While its majority was reduced on Thursday, in part due to lower turnout, Labour increased its share of the vote from May.