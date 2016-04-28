FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Labour suspends former London mayor in anti-Semitism row
April 28, 2016

UK's Labour suspends former London mayor in anti-Semitism row

Former London mayor Ken Livingstone poses in his garden for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in London, Britain November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party suspended veteran member and former London Mayor Ken Livingstone on Thursday in a row over anti-Semitism, the latest scandal to expose deep splits in the party since it elected a hard-left leader.

“Ken Livingstone has been suspended by the Labour Party, pending an investigation, for bringing the Party into disrepute,” Labour said in a statement.

Livingstone’s suspension comes after the party suspended another member on Wednesday over anti-Semitic remarks she made on social media in 2014 before she was elected to represent Labour in parliament.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James, Editing by Stephen Addison

