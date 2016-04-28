UK's Labour suspends former London mayor in anti-Semitism row

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party suspended veteran member and former London Mayor Ken Livingstone on Thursday in a row over anti-Semitism, the latest scandal to expose deep splits in the party since it elected a hard-left leader.

“Ken Livingstone has been suspended by the Labour Party, pending an investigation, for bringing the Party into disrepute,” Labour said in a statement.

Livingstone’s suspension comes after the party suspended another member on Wednesday over anti-Semitic remarks she made on social media in 2014 before she was elected to represent Labour in parliament.