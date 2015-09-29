FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senior British opposition lawmaker calls for "free vote" on bombing Syria
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 29, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

Senior British opposition lawmaker calls for "free vote" on bombing Syria

Britain's shadow Chancellor of the exchequer John McDonnell speaks on stage at the annual Labour Party Conference in Brighton, southern Britain 28 September, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - British opposition lawmakers should be free to vote in favor of air strikes in Syria if they wish, senior Labour lawmaker John McDonnell said on Tuesday, signaling that the party may not block Prime Minister David Cameron on the issue.

Cameron has said he sees a strong case for conducting British air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria, but is keen to make sure he has enough support in parliament to gain approval. British bombing has so far only targeted Islamic State in neighboring Iraq.

His chances of winning a consensus in parliament looked in jeopardy after Labour elected anti-war campaigner Jeremy Corbyn as leader this month.

But McDonnell, Corbyn’s most senior ally, told a meeting on the sidelines of the party’s annual conference in the English coastal town of Brighton: “In my view it should be a free vote on the basis of conscience ... it’s such a morally challenging decision to make, whether you’re going to go to war.”

Although no date has been set for a vote, a “free vote” by Labour lawmakers could give Cameron, whose attempts to win approval for military action against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2013 were blocked by Labour, the support he needs.

McDonnell, Labour’s finance spokesman, said he would not vote for air strikes in Syria himself, but that the party leadership recognized they should not force lawmakers to back that position on such a “big ticket” issue. Many in the party back the idea of air strikes in Syria.

“The reality is we’ve got to agree that we can’t agree,” he said.

France, also a member of the U.S.-led anti-Islamic State coalition, on Sunday said it had launched its first air strikes in Syria, having previously taken a similar position to Britain.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.