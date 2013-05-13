UK Conservatives to publish draft bill on EU vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron’s ruling Conservatives will publish a draft bill on Tuesday to prepare for a referendum by the end of 2017 on Britain’s European Union membership, his spokesman said.

Cameron is trying to contain a growing rebellion by anti-EU lawmakers variously demanding a referendum before the next election in 2015 or a new law committing the party to holding a vote in 2017.

“The Conservative Party will (on Tuesday) publish a draft bill to legislate for an in-out referendum by the end of 2017,” Cameron’s spokesman said. “We will examine all opportunities to bring the bill before parliament, including a private member’s bill.”