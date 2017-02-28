FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Austerity measure: Britain's PM May gives up crisps for Lent
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
February 28, 2017 / 5:18 PM / 6 months ago

Austerity measure: Britain's PM May gives up crisps for Lent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Theresa May smiles as she greets her French counterpart Bernard Cazeneuve at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, February 17, 2017.Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is not known for her self-indulgence, has revealed she will be giving up crisps in the run-up to Easter -- a period called Lent when many Christians fast or give up luxuries.

Lent, which begins on Wednesday, commemorates the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert preparing for his ministry. May, a vicar's daughter, is a regular church goer.

Crisps, known as potato chips in the United States and often high in salt and saturated fat, are a staple snack in Britain.

"The prime minister will be giving up for Lent: crisps," her spokesman told reporters, adding that May's favorite flavor was salt and vinegar.

He was unable to say how many packets of crisps the prime minister consumes in a typical day.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.