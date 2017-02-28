Sierra Leone pastor discovers 706-carat diamond
FREETOWN A Christian pastor has found one of the world's largest uncut diamonds - weighing 706 carats -- in Sierra Leone's eastern Kono region.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is not known for her self-indulgence, has revealed she will be giving up crisps in the run-up to Easter -- a period called Lent when many Christians fast or give up luxuries.
Lent, which begins on Wednesday, commemorates the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert preparing for his ministry. May, a vicar's daughter, is a regular church goer.
Crisps, known as potato chips in the United States and often high in salt and saturated fat, are a staple snack in Britain.
"The prime minister will be giving up for Lent: crisps," her spokesman told reporters, adding that May's favorite flavor was salt and vinegar.
He was unable to say how many packets of crisps the prime minister consumes in a typical day.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Gareth Jones)
LONDON Forget the top "Best in Show" prize, Olly the Jack Russell has gained his own celebrity status at Britain's Crufts dogs show after enthusiastically going off course and even falling flat on his face during the agility round of last week's competition.
SEOUL A South Korean animal rights group has filed a complaint with police against former president Park Geun-hye for abandoning nine pet dogs in the presidential Blue House after being dismissed from office.