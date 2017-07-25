FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Theresa May takes a break from Brexit politics on visit to northern Italy
#World News
July 25, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 6 minutes ago

Theresa May takes a break from Brexit politics on visit to northern Italy

1 Min Read

Britain Prime Minister Theresa May, left, walks with her husband Philip as they visit Desenzano del Garda, by the Garda lake, northern Italy, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. May is spending her holidays in northern Italy. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May was photographed with her husband Philip on holiday in Italy on Tuesday, the first leg of a three week summer holiday.

May was pictured strolling through the streets of Desenzano del Garda, a town on the southern shore of the picturesque Lake Garda.

She left London on Monday to spend five days in northern Italy, and will spend a further two weeks in the Swiss Alps after briefly interrupting her break to attend a memorial service.

During her last break, a walking holiday in Wales in April, May made the ill-fated decision to call a snap national election. The gamble resulted in her losing her parliamentary majority and weakened her authority.

Asked in a radio interview last week what people should expect when she returned from this holiday, May joked: "You'll just have to wait and see ... But I think there are many people who are grateful I'm going to the Alps and not to Wales again."

Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

