Britain's May says does not set 'red lines' for ministers' behavior
October 3, 2017 / 6:45 AM / in 14 days

Britain's May says does not set 'red lines' for ministers' behavior

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Midland Hotel on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Britain, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she did not set “red lines” for the behavior of her ministers and said she welcomed different voices in her cabinet over how to secure the best Brexit deal.

The annual conference of May’s Conservative Party conference has been overshadowed by splits in her cabinet over how Britain will leave the European Union. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has set out his own terms for Brexit.

“I don’t set red lines,” May told BBC television.

“Leadership is about ensuring that you have a team of people who aren’t yes men, but a team of people of different voices around the table so that we can discuss matters, come to an agreement and then put that government view forward and that is exactly what we’ve done.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

