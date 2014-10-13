FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK vote on Palestine status will not change policy - PM Cameron's spokesman
October 13, 2014 / 11:08 AM / 3 years ago

UK vote on Palestine status will not change policy - PM Cameron's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron waits to greets Finland's Prime Minister Alexander Stubb at Number 10 Downing Street in London October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign policy towards Palestine will not change, even if lawmakers on Monday vote in favor of a motion stating that the government should recognize it as a state, Prime Minister David Cameron’s official spokesman told reporters.

Britain does not class Palestine as a state, but says it could do so at any time if it believed it would help the long-running peace process between the Palestinians and Israel.

“I’ve been pretty clear about the government’s position and it won’t be changing,” Cameron’s spokesman said ahead of a debate due to take place later in the day. He said Cameron would abstain in the vote along with other government ministers.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
