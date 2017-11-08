FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British aid minister resigns over undisclosed meetings in Israel
November 8, 2017 / 7:27 PM / in an hour

British aid minister resigns over undisclosed meetings in Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British aid minister Priti Patel resigned on Wednesday, saying her actions had fallen “below the high standards that are expected” of her position when she failed to disclose meetings with Israeli officials during a holiday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Employment Minister Priti Patel, leaves after a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in central London, Britain June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

After meeting Theresa May, the prime minister’s office released Patel’s resignation letter in which she apologized for causing “a distraction” from the work of government. May responded in a letter to say she believed Patel’s decision was “right”.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Toby Chopra

