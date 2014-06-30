FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameron's Conservatives in rare UK poll lead over Labor before 2015 vote
June 30, 2014 / 5:32 PM / 3 years ago

Cameron's Conservatives in rare UK poll lead over Labor before 2015 vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservative party took a rare lead over the opposition Labor party in an opinion poll on Monday, despite Cameron suffering a high profile political defeat in Europe last week.

With less than 12 months to go until a national election next May the telephone poll of 1,006 adults showed a 5 percentage point rise in support for the Conservatives, putting them on 33 percent compared to Labour’s 31 percent.

Most opinion polls in the last two years have given Labor a consistent poll lead that has at times stretched into double digits.

Monday’s poll was conducted during and after Cameron’s attempt to block Jean-Claude Juncker from becoming the next European Commission president was defeated by other European Union leaders in a 26-2 vote.

The Conservatives took a poll lead for the first time since March 2012 in May, when two surveys published on the same day put them 2 percentage points ahead of Labor.

Monday’s poll was funded by Michael Ashcroft, a Conservative peer and a former deputy chairman of Cameron’s party. He has said his surveys are apolitical and designed to unearth uncomfortable truths for all parties.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn

