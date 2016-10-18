FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man arrested over alleged rape inside UK parliament
#World News
October 18, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 10 months ago

Man arrested over alleged rape inside UK parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape following an alleged incident inside Britain's Houses of Parliament, London police said on Tuesday.

The attack reportedly took place in the early hours of last Friday and the suspect, who police have not named, was detained later that day. Police said he was not a lawmaker.

Police said the man had been released on bail until January pending further inquiries.

A spokesman for the House of Commons, one of Britain's most recognizable buildings on the banks of the River Thames in Westminster, said they were aware of the incident and parliament was working closely with police.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton

