FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scottish nationalists set out 'triggers' for new independence vote - Sunday Herald
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 12, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

Scottish nationalists set out 'triggers' for new independence vote - Sunday Herald

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon awaits the arrival of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Edinburgh Waverley Station in Scotland, Britain September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish nationalist leader Nicola Sturgeon will include triggers for a second independence referendum in the party’s manifesto for the 2016 Scottish election, the Sunday Herald reported.

The Sunday Herald said that Sturgeon had told the newspaper in an interview that the 2016 manifesto would set out triggers for a second independence referendum, though it did not immediately supply a direct quote from Sturgeon.

British Prime Minister David Cameron ruled out another independence referendum despite spectacular gains by Scottish nationalists in the May 7 election, saying Scots had “emphatically” rejected a breakaway in last year’s referendum.

Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) leader Sturgeon has there could only be another independence vote if Scots voted for a party which proposed one in a Scottish parliamentary election. One is due in May 2016.

An SNP spokesman declined immediate comment on the report when phoned out of usual business hours.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.