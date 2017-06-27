Kiev car bomb kills colonel in Ukrainian military intelligence
KIEV A colonel in Ukraine's military intelligence was killed by a car bomb in central Kiev on Tuesday, the defense ministry said, describing the incident as a "terrorist act".
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon should take a demand for a second independence referendum off the table.
"What I think Nicola Sturgeon should be saying today is that she's going to completely take off the table the question of Indy Ref 2, a second independence referendum in Scotland," May told Sky.
"I think that was the clear message from the general election and I think now is the time for the United Kingdom to be pulling together, not being driven apart," May said.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, editing by Michael Holden)
KIEV A colonel in Ukraine's military intelligence was killed by a car bomb in central Kiev on Tuesday, the defense ministry said, describing the incident as a "terrorist act".
MARAWI CITY, Philippines Civilians held hostage by Islamist militants occupying a southern Philippine city have been forced to loot homes, take up arms against government troops and serve as sex slaves for rebel fighters, the army said on Tuesday.