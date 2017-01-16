UK PM May to appear in April edition of Vogue

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is to appear in the April edition of U.S. fashion magazine Vogue, her office said.

May posed for American photographer Annie Leibovitz at the prime minister's official country residence Chequers earlier this month and gave an interview to go alongside the pictures, British media reported.

While her predecessor Margaret Thatcher appeared in British Vogue, May would be the first British leader to feature in the magazine's U.S. edition.

"We can confirm the prime minister has done a photoshoot for U.S. Vogue," a spokesman for May's office said. The shoot is due to appear in the April edition.

The British leader, known for her love of eye-catching shoes, has long been a fan of the magazine.

When asked by BBC Radio during an interview in 2014 what she would chose as her luxury item were she a castaway on a desert island, she opted for a lifetime subscription to Vogue.

Last year May came under fire from a former government minister for her expensive taste in fashion after being photographed for a newspaper interview wearing leather trousers that British media said had cost 995 pounds ($1,199).