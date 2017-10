Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron leaves Downing Street in London November 29, 2012. A far-reaching inquiry into British newspapers called for a new independent watchdog enshrined in law to regulate the press, to prevent a repeat of the excesses which led to a phone hacking scandal at Rupert Murdoch's News of the World tabloid. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday he supported the findings of a far-reaching inquiry into the British media, but said he was not in favor of new legislation to regulate the press.

“For the first time we would have crossed the rubicon of writing elements of press regulation into the law of the land. We should I believe be wary of any legislation,” Cameron told parliament.