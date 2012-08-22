FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Prince Harry's gaffes
August 22, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

Factbox: Prince Harry's gaffes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here is a look at some gaffes by Britain’s Prince Harry, the 27-year-old grandson of Queen Elizabeth and third in line to the throne:

- In 2002 he admitted under-age drinking and dabbling with marijuana.

- Harry got involved in a scuffle with a photographer after leaving a nightclub in October 2004.

- Harry has a reputation as a party-goer. He made headlines in January 2005, two weeks before Queen Elizabeth led Holocaust memorial ceremonies, when he wore a Nazi uniform to a costume party. He later said it had been a “very stupid thing” to do.

- Harry apologized in January 2009 after a newspaper website published video footage showing him calling an Asian army colleague a “Paki”, a derogatory term for a person of Pakistani origin, but said he had used the term without malice. The recording was originally made in 2006.

- Pictures of the naked prince were published on a U.S. website on Wednesday.

Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Alison Williams

