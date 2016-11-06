FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Prisoners take control of parts of Britain's Bedford prison
#World News
November 6, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

Prisoners take control of parts of Britain's Bedford prison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prisoners took over parts of Bedford prison in central England on Sunday night in what the prison workers' body described as a serious incident, with extra prison officers from across the country and local police drafted in to help regain control.

Fire and ambulance workers were also at the scene.

"There's been a serious incident which has resulted in two wings being taken over by prisoners," a spokesman from the POA union, which represents prison officers, told Reuters.

"Prison officers from all over the country are being bussed into Bedford now. They will take over the situation and deal with it as a riot and bring the establishment back under control," he said.

The local ambulance service said units remained on standby, with no casualties reported.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Louise Ireland

