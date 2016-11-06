Erdogan blasts West as Turkey's Kurdish party boycotts parliament
ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Europe on Sunday of abetting terrorism by supporting Kurdish militants and said he did not care if it called him a dictator.
LONDON Prisoners took over parts of Bedford prison in central England on Sunday night in what the prison workers' body described as a serious incident, with extra prison officers from across the country and local police drafted in to help regain control.
Fire and ambulance workers were also at the scene.
"There's been a serious incident which has resulted in two wings being taken over by prisoners," a spokesman from the POA union, which represents prison officers, told Reuters.
"Prison officers from all over the country are being bussed into Bedford now. They will take over the situation and deal with it as a riot and bring the establishment back under control," he said.
The local ambulance service said units remained on standby, with no casualties reported.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Louise Ireland)
ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Europe on Sunday of abetting terrorism by supporting Kurdish militants and said he did not care if it called him a dictator.
MUSCAT An American held in Yemen was flown to Oman on Sunday in the first leg of his journey home after he was released in the Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa, the Omani state new agency ONA reported.
MISRATA, Libya Libyan forces in the final stages of a six-month campaign to recapture Sirte from Islamic State said they freed 14 civilians on Sunday from a small residential area where some militants are holding out.