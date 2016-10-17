FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liverpool's landmark Royal Liver Building up for sale
October 17, 2016 / 12:07 PM / 10 months ago

Liverpool's landmark Royal Liver Building up for sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Liverpool's iconic waterfront property the Royal Liver building is viewed across the River Mersey in Birkenhead , northern England October 17 , 2016.Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Liverpool's 105-year old Royal Liver Building, part of a trio of protected waterfront landmarks in the northern port city, is to be sold for the first time, for an expected 40 million pounds ($50 million).

Opened in 1911 as the headquarters of the Royal Liver Assurance Group with a statue of a mythical Liver bird - the city's symbol - perched on top of its tall tower, the building on the River Mersey is one of the 'Three Graces' which form a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Once the tallest building in Europe, it remained the highest in Britain until 1961. Statues of Liverpool's most famous sons The Beatles were unveiled nearby in 2015.

The building, which has 330,000 sq feet (7.6 acres) of office and event space, is home to global firms including banking giant HSBC and broadcaster ITV, according to real estate firm CBRE which is selling the site.

"Our clients have been great custodians of this building for over 100 years, and this sale presents an extremely rare opportunity to acquire a unique part of Liverpool’s heritage," the firm's Executive Director in Manchester Colin Thomasson said.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
