5 months ago
Qatar to invest 5 billion pounds in UK in next 3-5 years: finance minister
#Big Story 10
March 27, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 5 months ago

Qatar to invest 5 billion pounds in UK in next 3-5 years: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Qatar's Minister of Finance Ali Sherif Al Emadi speaks at the Qatar UK Business and Investment Forum in London, Britain March 27, 2017Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Qatar will invest 5 billion pounds ($6.3 billion) in Britain over the next few years, the country's minister of finance said during a visit to London on Monday.

Earlier, the head of the Gulf Arab state's sovereign wealth fund said he still saw opportunities to invest in Britain after it leaves the European Union.

"Qatar will invest 5 billion pounds in the UK over the next 3-5 years," finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi told Reuters on the sidelines of a Qatar investment forum.

Reporting by Tom Finn, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

