FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Murder suspects held in Qatar after British teacher's body found
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 16, 2013 / 8:26 PM / 4 years ago

Murder suspects held in Qatar after British teacher's body found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar has arrested suspects over the murder of a European woman, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday, after a British school teacher was found dead in the Gulf Arab state.

British media said a 24-year-old woman identified as Lauren Patterson, a primary teacher at a British school in Qatar, went missing last Saturday, when she was seen with two men at a nightclub in the capital Doha.

“The police has arrested the suspects of a European woman’s murder,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement in English on its website.

“The case has been referred to Public Prosecution to complete further judicial procedures applicable in this regard,” it added without giving any further details.

Hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals, including many Westerners, live and work in gas-rich Qatar, one of the wealthiest countries in the world.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.