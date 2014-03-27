Qatari sentenced to death for murder of British woman

DOHA (Reuters) - A Qatari court sentenced a local man to death for the murder of a British school teacher and gave another Qatari man a three-year jail term for helping the killer, in verdicts handed down on Thursday.

British media said in October that Lauren Patterson, a 24-year-old primary teacher at a British school in the Gulf Arab state, went missing after being seen with two men at a nightclub in the capital, Doha.

Her burnt remains were found outside the city, reports said.

In a statement issued by Britain’s Foreign Office, Patterson’s mother said justice had been served on Badr Hashim Khamis Abdullah al-Jaber, who was sentenced to death.

But Alison Patterson said the accomplice, Muhammad Abdullah Hassan Abdul Aziz, had not faced adequate justice.

“At no time did he choose to help my daughter or report the murder. In fact he did the contrary; he helped Badr Hashim Khamis Abdullah al-Jaber dispose of Lauren’s body in the most callous and barbaric way,” she said.

“Three years does not seem to reflect the magnitude of this crime.”

Hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals, including many Westerners, live and work in Qatar, whose liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports make it one of the wealthiest countries in the world.