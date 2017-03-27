FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar wealth fund CEO says to support LSE whether Deutsche merger goes ahead or not
March 27, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 5 months ago

Qatar wealth fund CEO says to support LSE whether Deutsche merger goes ahead or not

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority Abdullah Bin Mohammed Bin Saud Al Thani speaks at the Qatar UK Business and Investment Forum in London, Britain March 27, 2017Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - The Qatar Investment Authority, the Gulf Arab state's acquisitive sovereign wealth fund which has a major stake in the London Stock Exchange, (LSE) will continue to support the London exchange whether or not merger talks with Deutsche Boerse go ahead, its CEO said in London on Monday.

"We are still waiting for the legals and regulators to answer back on the merger and we are very supportive. We will continue supporting the London exchange in whatever manner we can, whether Deutsche Boerse merger goes ahead or not," Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud al-Thani told reporters on the sidelines of an investment forum in London.

The European Commission will shortly veto the proposed merger, four sources close to the matter said last week, scuppering plans to create Europe's biggest exchange.

Al-Thani also said Qatar had invested 60 percent of 35 billion dollars it pledged to invest in the United States in 2015.

Reporting by Tom Finn, Claire Milhench and Kylie Maclellan; editing by Stephen Addison

