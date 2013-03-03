Queen Elizabeth cancels Italy visit over health: presidency

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen touring the Royal London Hospital in east London in this February 27, 2013 file photograph. REUTERS/Ian Gavan/Pool/Files

ROME (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth has canceled a trip to Italy this week because of health reasons, the Italian presidency announced on Sunday.

The Queen was to have visited Italy March 6-7 as a guest of Italian President Giorgio Napolitano.

The monarch canceled a visit to the Welsh city of Swansea because of a stomach upset on March 1.

The president’s office said it had been informed about the cancellation by Britain’s ambassador to Rome, Christopher Prentice, who told Italian officials that the Queen needed “medical checks”.

Queen Elizabeth marked 60 years on the throne last year and remains hugely popular in Britain.