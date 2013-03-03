FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Queen Elizabeth cancels Italy visit over health: presidency
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 3, 2013 / 4:22 PM / in 5 years

Queen Elizabeth cancels Italy visit over health: presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen touring the Royal London Hospital in east London in this February 27, 2013 file photograph. REUTERS/Ian Gavan/Pool/Files

ROME (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth has canceled a trip to Italy this week because of health reasons, the Italian presidency announced on Sunday.

The Queen was to have visited Italy March 6-7 as a guest of Italian President Giorgio Napolitano.

The monarch canceled a visit to the Welsh city of Swansea because of a stomach upset on March 1.

The president’s office said it had been informed about the cancellation by Britain’s ambassador to Rome, Christopher Prentice, who told Italian officials that the Queen needed “medical checks”.

Queen Elizabeth marked 60 years on the throne last year and remains hugely popular in Britain.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.