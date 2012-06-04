FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Prince Philip taken to hospital: palace
#World News
June 4, 2012 / 4:24 PM / in 5 years

Britain's Prince Philip taken to hospital: palace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s 90-year-old husband, was taken to hospital with a bladder infection on Monday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The palace said he had been taken to hospital as “a precautionary measure” and would remain under observation for a few days, meaning that he will miss the latter part of the queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

A concert is due to be held this evening at the palace, the third of four days of festivities marking the queen’s 60-year reign.

Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; editing by Tim Pearce

