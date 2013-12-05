FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's signals no quick upgrade for UK credit rating
December 5, 2013 / 5:27 PM / 4 years ago

Moody's signals no quick upgrade for UK credit rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Growth and borrowing forecasts in the British government’s budget update on Thursday are encouraging, Moody’s said, but it indicated a ratings upgrade was not on the cards anytime soon.

“While the improved macroeconomic prospects for the UK are credit positive, the UK’s ongoing fiscal challenges continue to be reflected in the Aa1 sovereign rating with stable outlook,” it said.

Moody’s was the first of the major ratings agencies to deprive Britain of its prized triple-A rating. It cut the rating from Aaa to Aa1 on February 22, citing the weak growth outlook.

Fitch followed with a similar downgrade. S&P retains a triple-A rating on the UK but with a negative outlook.

Reporting by Christina Fincher; editing by William Schomberg

