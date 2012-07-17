Tetra Pak heir charged following wife's death

A policeman stands guard in front of the home of Eva Rausing in London July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON (Reuters) - The heir to the Tetra Pak carton fortune, Hans Kristian Rausing, was charged on Monday with delaying the burial of his wife Eva Rausing, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

Eva Rausing was found dead in the couple’s central London mansion last Monday, after her husband was arrested on suspicion on driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Rausing, 49, was charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of his wife’s body. The charge extends to “on or before” last Monday, July 9.

Reports suggest, Rausing, son of Swedish packaging billionaire Hans Rausing, one of the world’s richest men, may have lived with his wife’s body for a week or more.

Rausing will appear at West London Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The Rausing family made their fortune making foil-lined drinks cartons, a business which became a global manufacturing empire worth billions.

The couple, who have four children all under 18 years old, met at a U.S. drugs rehabilitation clinic in the early 1990s but never conquered their problems with addiction, despite a host of connections with anti-drug charities to which they devoted millions.

Police are treating the death of Eva Rausing, 48, as “unexplained” and a post-mortem examination held last week failed to establish a formal cause of death.