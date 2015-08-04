UK's sale of RBS shares was 2.4 times covered: source

LONDON (Reuters) - The UK government’s sale of shares in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) on Monday was 2.4 times covered by potential investors, a person familiar with the matter said.
UK Financial Investments, the body that holds the government’s RBS stake, sold 2.1 billion pounds ($3.3 billion) of RBS shares after the market closed on Monday at 330 pence per share. It sold 5 percent more shares than planned due to robust demand.
The source said about 40 percent of the investors who bought the shares were long only funds.
