UK's sale of RBS shares was 2.4 times covered: source
August 4, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

UK's sale of RBS shares was 2.4 times covered: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The UK government’s sale of shares in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) on Monday was 2.4 times covered by potential investors, a person familiar with the matter said.

UK Financial Investments, the body that holds the government’s RBS stake, sold 2.1 billion pounds ($3.3 billion) of RBS shares after the market closed on Monday at 330 pence per share. It sold 5 percent more shares than planned due to robust demand.

The source said about 40 percent of the investors who bought the shares were long only funds.

Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise

