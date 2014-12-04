UK watchdog executive poised to quit as insurance report looms: Sky

LONDON (Reuters) - A senior executive at Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is preparing to step down only days before a report next week expected to be critical of the regulator’s handling of an insurance industry inquiry, Sky News reported on Thursday.

The planned departure of Clive Adamson, the FCA’s director of supervision, could be announced shortly but is not linked to the report into how the FCA disclosed plans to review the insurance industry, Sky News said, quoting a friend of Adamson.

A story by a newspaper briefed by the FCA sent share prices of some of Britain’s biggest insurers tumbling in March on fears of a regulatory clampdown, sparking fury in their boardrooms. It took the FCA more than six hours to issue a clarifying statement about the terms of its review.

The FCA declined to comment.