FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Church of England delays vote on women bishops
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 9, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Church of England delays vote on women bishops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YORK (Reuters) - The Church of England delayed a vote on appointing women bishops on Monday after reformers rejected a last-minute concession to conservatives keen to keep important posts reserved for men.

The Church’s General Synod voted to send back to their current bishops an amendment allowing traditionalist parishes to choose their male bishop as their leader if a woman is named to head their diocese. That put off a final vote on the issue until the next synod in November.

The Church of England is the mother church for the worldwide Anglican Communion but has no jurisdiction over member churches. Women already serve as bishops in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States.

Reporting by Avril Ormsby Editing by Maria Golovnina

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.